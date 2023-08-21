Advertise
Pike Road High School placed on lockdown

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road High School has been placed on lockdown early Monday morning.

According to Ryan Kendall with Pike Road Schools, the school was notified of a possible threat at the Georgia Washington Campus this morning. They immediately notified local law enforcement, and they are present on the Georgia Washington Campus to investigate the issue and determine whether the threat is credible.

The school did state that all students are safe in their secure locations.

Until the investigation is complete, the campus will remain in lockdown.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

