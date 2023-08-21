‘Suspicious’ fire at Prattville furniture store under investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a weekend blaze at a Prattville furniture store.
Prattville Deputy Fire Chief Josh Bingham said the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office has declared the fire, started at Badcock Home Furniture on East Main Street, as “suspicious.”
Police received a call from a bystander around 2 a.m. Sunday that there were flames coming out of the furniture store. Bingham said the fire was coming from where the furniture was stored near the loading dock.
Once firefighters made their way inside the building, they found another small fire.
The flames were quickly extinguished, but the building did sustain smoke and water damage.
Bingham said an investigation is underway and asks anyone with information about how the blaze started to contact Prattville police.
