‘Suspicious’ fire at Prattville furniture store under investigation

By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a weekend blaze at a Prattville furniture store.

Prattville Deputy Fire Chief Josh Bingham said the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office has declared the fire, started at Badcock Home Furniture on East Main Street, as “suspicious.”

Police received a call from a bystander around 2 a.m. Sunday that there were flames coming out of the furniture store. Bingham said the fire was coming from where the furniture was stored near the loading dock.

Once firefighters made their way inside the building, they found another small fire.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the building did sustain smoke and water damage.

Bingham said an investigation is underway and asks anyone with information about how the blaze started to contact Prattville police.

Just after 2am this morning, units were dispatched to a possible structure fire on 1700 block of E. Main Street. Units arrived to find several pieces of furniture on fire next to a loading area. Flames were starting to enter the building, but the fire was quickly extinguished without any injuries to fire or civilian personnel. The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. Great work to our crews for their quick response!

Posted by Prattville Fire Department on Sunday, August 20, 2023

