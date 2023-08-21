Update on proposed new Coleman Coliseum at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The University of Alabama is quickly rolling to opening day for classes which is Wednesday of this week. Many construction projects were either completed or still on-going. We haven’t heard too much since February about the move to possibly build a new basketball arena.

You may recall in early February the UA Board of Trustees approved phase one of the Crimson Standard Initiative, an initiative that includes a new Coleman Coliseum.

University leaders say the project is still on the table but no groundbreaking ceremony is in the works right now.

This is what UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne said nine months ago in late December about Coleman Coliseum.

“It is a priority because it is 50 plus years old,” said Byrne.

The Crimson Standard includes competition arena and golf practice area (University of Alabama)

Two months later the UA Board of Trustees approved the first part of the Crimson Standard Initiative, the first step that signaled the board is moving forward with the idea of a new coliseum but it is slow-going. Coleman is 54 years old, home to countless campus events basketball games and concerts over the years.

“Certainly not dead in the water,” said UA President Dr. Stuart Bell.

UA president Dr. Stuart Bell said just last week the concept is still viable. Preliminary plans suggest a new basketball and gymnastics arena would seat more than 10,000, seating that would put fans closer to the floor. The initial cost of a new coliseum was quoted around $183 million dollars. Dr. Bell says while donors have been generous, inflation has not.

“The cost of doing anything these days like any other inflationary costs, so as we grapple and understand what that looks like but our support has never been stronger. It is an exciting project and so we’re continuing to work towards,” said Dr. Bell.

It is still a ‘talker,’ still in the hopper at the University of Alabama but nothing set in stone yet to break ground on the new Coleman.

Athletics director Greg Byrne has said in the past there were considerations to renovate Coleman but building a new one made more sense. When Coleman Coliseum was built more than 50 years ago, the price tag was $4.2 million dollars.

