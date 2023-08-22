ADPH: Protect yourself from mosquitoes this summer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging Alabamians to take steps to prevent mosquito bites.

In the heat of summer in Alabama, mosquitoes are a built-in part of life. But the more mosquitoes bite, the more they spread diseases like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis. The ADPH reports at least two cases of EEE in Baldwin County in the last few weeks, one of which resulted in a child’s death. Currently, no treatment exists for EEE.

To protect yourself and the people of your community from mosquito-borne illness, the ADPH suggests steps you can take to prevent mosquito bites.

Use insect repellents around your house, on yourself and on your clothes.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes with long sleeves and long pants when possible

Use air conditioning or screens on windows and doors.

Outside of your home, you can help prevent the spread of mosquitoes by taking care of any standing water on your property.

Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over or throw out any items that hold water.

Tightly cover buckets, cisterns and rain barrels.

If a container of water does not have lid and needs to stay open to the air, cover with wire mesh.

If you have a septic tank, repair any cracks or gaps.

Use larvicides if a body of water is large, will not be used for drinking or cannot be covered or dumped out.

Go to the ADPH mosquito-borne diseases webpage and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mosquito bite prevention webpage to learn more on how to prevent mosquito bites.

