Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama adopts new regulations for birth centers

Alabama has adopted new regulations for birth centers.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama has adopted new regulations for birth centers. These are facilities that help expectant mothers but are not considered hospitals.

Some midwives are calling the new rules a slap in the face, saying some worry that would limit care for mothers in rural area.

The new regulations say all birthing centers must be located within 30 minutes of a hospital.

Nonhospital-affiliated birth centers also must apply for licenses. Opponents say this process is impossible.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit trying to stop the change.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made to...
Superintendent reacts after teen arrested for Pike Road High School threat
A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs
Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery
Montgomery residents will head to the polls Tuesday to make their decision on who will be the...
Free rides, polling locations, sample ballot for Montgomery municipal election
A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.
Tallapoosa County crash claims life of 17-year-old

Latest News

Known as “Mr. Eddie” in the halls of HMS, he’s always smiling and waving at kids.
Holtville Middle School custodian, bus driver works to keep kids smiling
New city ordinances surrounding cannabis use
Alabama’s first medical cannabis conference set for October
Ways to avoid the heat and stay safe
River Region officials prepare for heat wave
Holtville Middle School custodian, bus driver works to keep kids smiling
Holtville Middle School custodian, bus driver works to keep kids smiling