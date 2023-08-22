Alabama’s first medical cannabis conference set for October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first major cannabis-focused conference in the history of the state is set to be in Birmingham this October.

Medical Cannabis was legalized in 2021, but the process to get it to customers has been stalled several times and the medical cannabis commission is unsure of when the product will be available.

Event organizers want the public to be prepared when it finally is time to start production. Medical cannabis experts and enthusiasts will gather to talk about advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the medical cannabis industry.

The first store to sell a legal form of cannabis in Alabama is owned by Jennifer Boozer.

“CBD changed my life,” said Boozer. “I had been a chronic pain patient since I was a teenager, had migraines.”

Her company Cannabama sells CBD and educates customers on its benefits. Boozer didn’t apply to sell medical cannabis but said she still wants patients to know the benefits.

“I have a customer whose child has cerebral palsy and epilepsy,” said Boozer. “We put him on a full spectrum CBD product. In the beginning, that prevented him from having another seizure for four whole days.”

Boozer and 30 other companies will have booths at the inaugural Alabama Medical Cannabis Conference hosted by Chey Garrigan and the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association.

“We needed to have an association where everybody could come up under one roof so that we could move forward uniformly,” said Garrigan.

Even with the medical cannabis licensing process on pause, Garrigan wants to move the industry forward with knowledge.

“They need to be able to be aware of who each other is, and how to fund this venture,” she said..

The conference is certified by the Alabama Ethics Commission, allowing state officials are able to attend. Garrigan said she hopes they do in order to learn more about the industry.

Conference registration is available online.

