Amid extreme heat, we have moved past average hottest time of year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a silver lining amid the heatwave that’s currently gripping Alabama. When high temperatures are in the triple digits, it’s pretty difficult to find anything good in the forecast. So what is that silver lining?

It’s that we have officially moved past the average hottest time of the year. The key word in that sentence is average.

The average is not always representative of what actually happens. As a matter of fact, our current heatwave is a great example of temperatures being way above the norm, or average.

Average highs by month for Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

You still can’t take away the fact that we have made it over the temperature hump. The average temperature in both July and August is 94 degrees. By September the average high drops to 89 degrees.

On a more zoomed in scale, the exact dates with the highest average high temperature are July 10th thru August 20th. That stretch of days has an average high of 94 degrees. At no point in time does the average high in Montgomery reach 95 degrees.

Montgomery's average highs between July 1st and October 1st. (WSFA 12 News)

With today being August 22nd it can finally be said that we’ve made it past the hottest part of the year. Again, that does not mean it’s impossible to see upper 90s and lower 100s as evidenced by what’s going on right now. It just gets less and less likely to see that kind of heat in late August and throughout September.

By mid-September the average high temperature finally slips below the 90-degree mark. Then by October 1st the average high falls all the way down to a more comfortable 85 degrees.

The average and record dates for 95+ heat and 100+ heat in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

For those wondering about extreme heat and when it typically stops happening, see the graphic immediately above this sentence. The average last day with highs in the triple digits is August 2nd. That’s assuming we see any 100-degree heat at all.

The latest 100-degree day in Montgomery’s recorded history is October 6th. If you go back just four years to 2019 you’ll find that there were three days in the 100s in Montgomery amid a very unusual late season heatwave.

Dropping the threshold to 95 degrees, the dates change a bit. The average last day with a high temperature at or above 95 degrees is yet to come -- it’s August 30th. However, Montgomery has been at or above 95 degrees as late as October 8th.

In all, this heatwave is not unprecedented. It is certainly a bit unusual to see multiple 100-degree days in a row in late August, you can’t take that away from this blast of heat.

But remember this: We have made it past the hottest part of the year and should see things trend down in the temperature department once the current heatwave comes to an end.

