Child Protect warns of leaving kids in hot cars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Triple-digit temperatures are expected this week in Alabama. While the extreme heat is uncomfortable for many drivers, it can be deadly for little ones left alone in the back seat.

The National Safety Council reports that 33 children died in hot cars in 2022. Seventeen deaths have been reported so far this year.

“That is really scary,” said Kristin Roy, the executive director of Montgomery’s Child Protect, an advocacy center that assists law enforcement in child abuse investigations.

Roy said these national statistics are alarming. She said they may be accidental, but that does not mean parents will not face consequences.

“Even though it’s an accident, you’re still responsible for the death and the neglect of that child,” Roy said.

These are accidents she said parents should avoid. Roy stressed that parents need to pay attention to their surroundings, even in the midst of a busy day.

“They’re trying to get their babies to day care or they’re trying to get them to school before they go to work, and maybe they’ve had a harried morning and things are just crazy, and they just jump out of the car at their next destination,” Roy said.

The child advocate added it is a good idea to put work necessities, like bookbags, computers or purses, in the back seat with children.

“So that you have a reason to look in other parts of the vehicle when you get to your destination,” Roy said.

Child Protect added it has not had to work a case like this in the Montgomery area. Still, the National Safety Council reports 32 Alabama children have died of heatstroke inside vehicles since 1998.

