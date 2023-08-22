Cramton Bowl turf complete just in time for football season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction, and surfacing company, has announced it has completed the artificial turf renovation for Cramton Bowl Stadium Field in Montgomery.

The historic stadium hosts numerous area high school teams and is set to host ESPN’s “Red Tails Classic” football game on Sunday, Sept. 3. Featuring Tuskegee University vs. Fort Valley State University, the event will showcase the HBCUs in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II.

“We’re honored to provide a system to Cramton Bowl Stadium that will allow the venue to host numerous events with little downtime in between while remaining in pristine condition for televised events,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “We are excited to see the facility take center stage on ESPN’s Red Tails Classic and for the community to experience this new surface.”

Sports Turf Company renovated Cramton Bowl Stadium’s existing artificial turf into a durability and performance-focused system. The field features Astro Turf’s 3D Decade System, a performance turf that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency, along with a 10-year warranty.

