Enterprise to dedicate football field

Enterprise High School's football field will now bare the name of the program's winningest...
Enterprise High School's football field will now bare the name of the program's winningest coach Bill Bacon, who is also tied for 31st in AHSAA career wins.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s game week for high school football and an extra special week for Enterprise High School as the program honors an AHSAA Hall of Fame coach.

The Wildcats will have their field dedication on Friday when they host the Eufaula Tigers.

The team will play on Bill Bacon Field named after the winningest coach in Enterprise High School, Bill Bacon.

Bacon is tied for 31st in AHSAA in career wins with 240. 210 of them came at Enterprise High School.

He led the team to two state championship titles, one in 1979 and one in 1982.

In his 25 seasons, Enterprise had a losing record in just two of them, making the playoffs in 17 seasons while winning the region seven times.

“That’s truly an honor for a coach to have a field name after you and what Coach Bacon did here at Enterprise over 27 years is unmatched and so he deserves that,” Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon said. “What a great legacy he built and touched many lives doing what he did here in this community.”

The presentation for the field dedication will start shortly after 6:30 on Friday.

