Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family of Gulf Shores mayor loses home to Maui wildfire

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft shared his heartbreak after his daughter’s family lost its home to the wildfire in Maui.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family with connections to Alabama lost its home in the Maui wildfire.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft shared his heartbreak after his daughter’s family lost its home to the fire in Maui, saying, “It’s a nightmare beyond most anything you can imagine.“

“I don’t know of any place in the world that exists like that,” he said of Lahaina.

Craft described Lahaina before the fires as a one-of-a-kind place that his daughter and her family called home. They lost their house and several rental properties in the fire.

”They’ve got a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old. And the 7-year-old wants to go back to school and wants to see his friends. And there’s no place for him to live,” said Craft.

For now, the family is staying in Gulf Shores while they determine their future. Craft said they will be OK since they have each other. But he said he worries about those who aren’t as fortunate.

”There are a lot of people that I believe are gone, and we don’t have a clue how many so far, particularly that major homeless situation out there,“ he said.

Craft returned from the area just days before the fires began. Now his family is mourning those lost and grieving for their community as they hold on to the memories they made in Maui.

WSFA 12 News’ company Gray Television has partnered with the Salvation Army to help Maui in the aftermath of the fires. Donations can be made by texting “FIRE RELIEF” to 51555.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made to...
Superintendent reacts after teen arrested for Pike Road High School threat
A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs
Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery
Montgomery residents will head to the polls Tuesday to make their decision on who will be the...
Free rides, polling locations, sample ballot for Montgomery municipal election
A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.
Tallapoosa County crash claims life of 17-year-old

Latest News

While the extreme heat is uncomfortable for many drivers, it can be deadly for little ones left...
Child Protect warns of leaving kids in hot cars
Child Protect warns of leaving kids in hot cars
Child Protect warns of leaving kids in hot cars
Family of Gulf Shores mayor loses home to Maui wildfire
Family of Gulf Shores mayor loses home to Maui wildfire
The state of Alabama has adopted new regulations for birth centers.
Alabama adopts new regulations for birth centers