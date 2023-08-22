Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent Darius Miles.(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will not face the death penalty when he goes on trial for capital murder.

Court documents submitted Monday state the prosecution will not seek the death penalty in the event that Miles is convicted of capital murder. The notice, signed by District Attorney Hays Webb, Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley, and Assistant District Attorney Corey Seale, said that “upon a conviction for capital murder, the range of punishment is life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Because Miles is charged with capital murder, the death sentence would have been an option if he is convicted.

Miles, along with Michael Davis, is charge in connection to the shooting death of Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa in January 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made to...
Superintendent reacts after teen arrested for Pike Road High School threat
Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery
A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs
The heat will be brutal through the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
Eat MGM Restaurant Week
EatMGM Restaurant Week celebrates Montgomery eateries

Latest News

The heat will be brutal through the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
Morning Smile: Two students from Prattville make prayer part of their morning routine
Montgomery voters head to the polls to decide mayor and city council members
Montgomery municipal elections happening today