Lanier vs. Percy Julian game will not be at Wetumpka Sports Complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The venue has changed for Friday night’s football matchup between Lanier and Percy Julian high schools, but the new location is not yet known.

Coaches for both schools confirm the game will not be played at the Wetumpka Sports Complex as originally planned.

While kickoff is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, the new location has not yet been decided.

WSFA 12 News will report the new venue when it is announced.

