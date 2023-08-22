Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside

Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in jail in connection to a gunfire incident earlier this month.

Police have charged Deandre Lucas, 19, of Montgomery, with five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Montgomery police say the incident happened the evening of Aug. 2 in the 000 block of West South Boulevard. According to the criminal complaint, Lucas is accused of firing 21 shots at a vehicle with two adults and three juveniles inside. Investigators reported that one of the juveniles was struck in the back of the head and right side of the back.

According to the court filing, investigators say Lucas intended to kill the vehicle’ occupants. The motive was not disclosed.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made to...
Superintendent reacts after teen arrested for Pike Road High School threat
Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery
A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs
Montgomery residents will head to the polls Tuesday to make their decision on who will be the...
Free rides, polling locations, sample ballot for Montgomery municipal election
The heat will be brutal through the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week

Latest News

Reporter Julia Avant updates us on the progress of the 2023 Montgomery Municipal Election from...
2023 Montgomery Municipal Election
The heat will be brutal through the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging Alabamians to take steps to prevent mosquito...
ADPH: Protect yourself from mosquitoes this summer
The heat dome will greatly influence Alabama's weather this weekend and next week.
Amid extreme heat, we have moved past average hottest time of year