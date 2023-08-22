Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in jail in connection to a gunfire incident earlier this month.

Police have charged Deandre Lucas, 19, of Montgomery, with five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Montgomery police say the incident happened the evening of Aug. 2 in the 000 block of West South Boulevard. According to the criminal complaint, Lucas is accused of firing 21 shots at a vehicle with two adults and three juveniles inside. Investigators reported that one of the juveniles was struck in the back of the head and right side of the back.

According to the court filing, investigators say Lucas intended to kill the vehicle’ occupants. The motive was not disclosed.

