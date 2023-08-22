Advertise
Police: Sylacauga store clerk accidentally shoots, kills himself

A Sylacauga firefighter found the body of Pankaj Pankaj of India behind the counter when he...
A Sylacauga firefighter found the body of Pankaj Pankaj of India behind the counter when he stopped by the Hop In Convenience Store on North Broadway Avenue and 10th Street.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A store clerk in Sylacauga accidentally shot and killed himself Monday afternoon, according to police.

A Sylacauga firefighter stopped by the Hop In Convenience Store on North Broadway Avenue and 10th Street. When he got inside, he found the body of 21-year-old Pankaj Pankaj of India behind the counter. Police found a hand gun lying on the floor next to Pankaj.

During the investigation, the store video was reviewed and it was quickly determined that Pankaj had accidentally shot himself in the head while looking at the firearm that was property of the store owner and kept behind the counter for self-protection. Pankaj’s death was ruled an accident by the Coroner after he too reviewed the video.

Pankaj was taken from the scene by Community Funeral Home to await the arrival of his family where they will determine where his remains will be transported to for burial.

Sylacauga Police Department would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Pankaj Pankaj,” said Chief Kelley Johnson

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the SPD tip line at (256)-249-4716 or SPD at (256)-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867). Your information could get you a reward.

