River Region officials prepare for heat wave

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With temperatures in Alabama expected to reach triple digits this week, it’s important for everyone to stay hydrated and cool.

Besides causing sweating, extreme heat can lead to illnesses or death. That’s why emergency management agencies want people to know to take precautions.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said this is especially important to those with underlying medical problems, older or younger people, and those have more exposure to the heat.

You can beat the heat by wearing light clothing, taking cold showers or staying in the air conditioning.

In Elmore County, the courthouse will be open. People can also find shade at the fire departments in the county.

As for Montgomery County, the local emergency management agency director, Christina Thornton, said she and her team are going out into the community to help.

“We have Powerades, Gatorades that have been donated, so we want to make sure that even though we’re not in crisis center time as far as for the warming center, we’re out making sure they’re taken care of still.” said Thornton.

Thornton said libraries and community centers in Montgomery will serve as cooling centers for people who need them. They will be open during regular business hours.

