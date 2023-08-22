Advertise
Tuesday morning fire extinguished at Bar J Farms in Elmore County

Drone video taken by Jim Catman shows smoke coming from the extinguished blaze at a Redland Road farm.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuesday morning fire has been extinguished at an Elmore County farm, though few other details are immediately available.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Bar J Farms, located on Redland Road, where heavy smoke could be seen billowing from a structure on the property by those passing by.

Drone video showed the aftermath of the blaze.

The farm’s social media account issued a statement thanking the community and confirming that “we are all ok.”

Thank you all for the messages this morning about the fire on the farm. We are all okay 👍🏻

Posted by Bar J Farms on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The farm, located at 1076 Redland Road, has a number of cows and is a popular fixture in the community with its white donkey, named Casper.

