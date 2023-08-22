Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Alabama A&M put out an alert stating there is no active threat as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are hurt after a shooting at Alabama A&M University that put the campus on lockdown on Tuesday.

A Huntsville Police spokeswoman said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two people.

The two people shot each other, the spokeswoman said, adding there was never an active shooter threat on A&M’s campus.

One of the people involved, according to HPD, drove to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. Police took the second person involved into custody on A&M’s campus. The police spokeswoman said the second person also has minor injuries.

Earlier, Huntsville Fire and Rescue District Chief Jay Gates reported a third person was injured.

Students on campus tell WAFF 48 that the argument was over cafeteria food.

Police and university leaders lifted the campus lockdown at 6:40 p.m., roughly an hour after the shooting was reported. Huntsville Police will take over the investigation.

WAFF 48 News obtained the original message university officials sent to students:

WAFF 48 News obtained the message university officials sent to students:
WAFF 48 News obtained the message university officials sent to students:(ANON)

Below is the statement A&M issued lifting the lockdown:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made to...
Superintendent reacts after teen arrested for Pike Road High School threat
Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery
A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs
Polls have closed for Montgomery's municipal elections.
Counting begins in Montgomery municipal election
The heat will be brutal through the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week

Latest News

Polls have closed for Montgomery's municipal elections.
Counting begins in Montgomery municipal election
Gov. Ivey congratulates Prattville Elementary School on reading challenge
Gov. Ivey congratulates Prattville Elementary School on reading challenge
The Oaks Classical Cottage School opens in Montgomery
The Oaks Classical Cottage School opens in Montgomery
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County