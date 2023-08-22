USPS holding ‘Delivering for America’ job fairs this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The USPS will be holding job fairs in Alabama this week looking to hire mail carriers.

This Wednesday and Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service is holding job fairs as part of its “Delivering for America” initiative, a ten-year plan designed to reinvigorate their service. They seek to hire across the state for three fast-paced, on-your-feet mail-carrying positions:

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – At $19.33 per hour.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) – At $19.94 per hour.

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) – At $19.94 per hour.

Job fairs will be held on the following dates and locations

Wednesday, August 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Montgomery Main Post Office, 6701 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36229

Alexander City Post Office, 233 Lee St, Alexander City, AL 35010

Enterprise Post Office, 616 Glover Ave, Enterprise, AL 36330

Thursday, August 24, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Opelika Post Office, 500 S 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801

Montgomery Main Post Office, 6701 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36229

Alexander City Post Office, 233 Lee St, Alexander City, AL 35010

Enterprise Post Office, 616 Glover Ave, Enterprise, AL 36330

View the full press release for more information.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.