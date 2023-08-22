USPS holding ‘Delivering for America’ job fairs this week
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The USPS will be holding job fairs in Alabama this week looking to hire mail carriers.
This Wednesday and Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service is holding job fairs as part of its “Delivering for America” initiative, a ten-year plan designed to reinvigorate their service. They seek to hire across the state for three fast-paced, on-your-feet mail-carrying positions:
- City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – At $19.33 per hour.
- Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) – At $19.94 per hour.
- Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) – At $19.94 per hour.
Job fairs will be held on the following dates and locations
Wednesday, August 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Montgomery Main Post Office, 6701 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36229
- Alexander City Post Office, 233 Lee St, Alexander City, AL 35010
- Enterprise Post Office, 616 Glover Ave, Enterprise, AL 36330
Thursday, August 24, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Opelika Post Office, 500 S 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801
- Montgomery Main Post Office, 6701 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36229
- Alexander City Post Office, 233 Lee St, Alexander City, AL 35010
- Enterprise Post Office, 616 Glover Ave, Enterprise, AL 36330
View the full press release for more information.
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.