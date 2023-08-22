Advertise
Vehicle crash blocks I-65 in south Montgomery County

First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along Interstate 65.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along Interstate 65.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near mile marker 162 in Montgomery County around 11:30 a.m. That’s between the Pintlala and Hope Hull exits and approximately 10 miles south of the I-65/85 interchange.

A helicopter was seen landing on the interstate a short time ago.

Commuters should expect delays at this time, as Alabama Department of Transportation cameras in that location show traffic at a standstill in both directions.

No details on the crash or possible injuries are immediately available.

