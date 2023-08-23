Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama DHR reopens applications for final round of child care bonuses

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR when they apply...
To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR when they apply and receive a grant.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has reopened the application process for the final round of child care bonuses.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Licensed child care providers may apply for the grants that pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff. Now in the eighth quarter, Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants aim to help child care providers recruit and retain workers as the industry recovers from the pandemic.

“Due to the tremendous response with our final round of grants, we have decided to accept applications through August 30,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “These grants have been a wonderful tool to help child care providers maintain a quality workforce to provide much needed child care for Alabama’s children.”

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR when they apply and receive a grant. They must also remain in operation for at least one year after a grant is awarded.

Applications, grant schedules, and additional eligibility requirements are available here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
Auburn University combatting heat-related sickness with stadium heat sensors
This week could have hottest temperatures of 2023
This week could have hottest temperatures of 2023
County leaders from across the state are in Orange Beach this week for the 95th Association of...
95th County Commission conference focuses on county workforce shortage