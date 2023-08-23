Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama’s Nick Dunlap talks win at U.S. Amateur Championship

The 19-year-old joins Tiger Woods as only two golfers to win both the U.S. Junior and U.S. Amateur
Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Huntsville native and University of Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap made history this past Sunday at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at the Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado, joining Woods as the only two golfers to win both the U.S. Junior and U.S. Amateur titles.

Dunlap experienced a rough start to the tournament finishing five over par. His caddie, Jeff Curl, wrote something on his yardage card for Dunlap to read to the effect of, “This can be an amazing story, if you let it happen.”

In front of some of his fellow Crimson Tide teammates, Dunlap made it happen, scoring 12 birdies on Championship Sunday, defeating Pittsburgh native Neal Shipley to make golf history.

“The success is great, and I don’t do it for the fame, I don’t do it for the popularity, that’s not why I play golf,” Dunlap said. “I’ve talked to Brett McCabe, who’s a sports psychologist, a lot in Birmingham, and I’ve worked with him for a long time.”

“We’ve had a lot of talks, especially throughout this week and then after, kind of what’s next. How can I put my mindset and keep myself from not being satisfied and continue to be hungry.”

The amateur win sends Dunlap to the Master’s, U.S. Open and British Open next year. Dunlap is also set to head to St. Andrews, Scotland, to represent Team USA in the Walker Cup from Sept. 2-3.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Latest News

Friday Night Football Fever preview: Pike County
Friday Night Football Fever preview: Pike County
Friday Night Football Fever preview: Charles Henderson
Friday Night Football Fever preview: Charles Henderson
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game will not be at Wetumpka Sports Complex
WSFA will air the Atlanta Falcons preseason game on Thursday Aug. 24.
WSFA to air Atlanta Falcons preseason game on Circle