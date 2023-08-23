Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn University combatting heat-related sickness with stadium heat sensors

(Auburn University Athletics)
By Justin Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is preparing its emergency teams to assist fans and players with heat-related illnesses and injuries this football season.

They are installing heat sensors around the stadium that will assist campus safety in knowing how hot it is and how to assist the fans in the stands.

At the start of football season, it gets hot. That’s why Auburn University Campus Safety, the athletics department and the campus safety department are installing eye-button sensors to collect data on which portion of the stadium gets the hottest.

Director of Emergency Management and Campus Safety Floyd Johnson says their teams are prepared to assist fans with heat-related illnesses.

Brandon Ryan is a Ph.D. research student at Auburn University who helped install the sensors all around the stadium. He explained why finding ‘hot spots’ in the stadium is necessary.

“Where the hottest it is, is the highest likely potential for heat stroke and other and other illnesses related to it being hot outside. So, if we can figure out where those, or pinpoint those locations, then we can figure out where the best places to put cooling stations to help benefit our fans during the game,” said Ryan.

Campus safety would like to remind those coming to games and events to be hydrated, stay hydrated and utilize the cooling spaces that are there for fans.

In addition to the cooling stations, campus safety is installing air conditioning systems in the concourse to help keep fans cool. The A/C systems won’t be installed by the first game, but the staff is hoping it will be ready by the second.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Latest News

Louise Nall started selling The Tuskegee News more than a half-century ago, and she still does.
County Road 12: Paper girl still selling at 96
Louise Nall started selling papers more than 50 years ago when her four-year-old son wanted to...
50 years and counting, Tuskegee woman still selling newspapers
Fridays in the Kitchen: Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Fridays in the Kitchen: Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Buckmasters Expo
Buckmasters Expo returns to Montgomery this weekend
The Alabama Hospital Association believes investing in Alabamian’s health up front could mean...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama looks for ways to provide health insurance coverage for more people