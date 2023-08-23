Advertise
Bayou La Batre disaster declaration signed amid influx of imported foreign seafood

The city’s mayor says the recent influx is hurting the local fishing industry, making it hard for fishermen to stay in business
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s Seafood Capital is in trouble. Bayou La Batre city officials have signed a disaster declaration, saying an influx of imported foreign seafood is hurting the local fishing industry.

“Kay Ivey, we need some help,” said Debruce Nelson, a shrimp boat contractor. “Our contractors need help. Our boat builders need help. Our seafood industry needs help. We need a total makeover.”

For nearly 50 years, Nelson has been refurbishing shrimp boats in Bayou La Batre.

“What I do is sand blast and paint all of these — majority — of these vessels that you see right here. And never in history have we seen this many boats in here at one time in the heart of our season,” Nelson explains.

You’d think with so many boats sitting at the dock, Nelson would be busy at work. However, he says that is NOT the case, saying business in Alabama’s seafood capital is not thriving like it used to.

We shouldn’t be looking for work when this town supplies seafood for the entire whole world,” said Nelson.

Mayor Henry Barnes Senior says a recent influx of imported foreign seafood is to blame. He says millions of pounds of shrimp and other seafood are being dumped constantly in Bayou La Batre, causing the value of the shrimp to decrease and bringing in less money for shrimp caught by local fishermen.

In 1980, dockside shrimp cost roughly $6.50 per pound. In 2014, the value of the shrimp declined to $2.50. Now, they’re only worth $1 per pound.

“They can’t make a living at a dollar pound shrimp and almost $4 a gallon diesel fuel. You just can’t do it. Some of these boats, they’ll consume 50 to 80 gallons an hour of diesel fuel,” said Bayou La Batre Mayor Henry Barnes Sr.

Mayor Barnes says with fuel costs outweighing profit, some shrimp boat owners are choosing to keep their vessels docked. In need of help, the city signed a disaster declaration last week, calling on Governor Kay Ivey and other congressional leaders to implement limits on imports of foreign seafood.

“We’ve talked to her in the past about it. “It’s not like this is something new that’s just started. This has been going on for 30-40 years. You know, it’s just now — it’s so extreme,” Mayor Barnes explains.

He says he will also be meeting with Congressman Jerry Carl Friday to discuss this issue.

