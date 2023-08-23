Biscuits overpower M-Braves, 9-6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (61-54) opened their six-game series against the Mississippi Braves (50-63) on the right note, using a strong performance at the plate to secure a 9-6 victory on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Justus Sheffield allowed one hit during the only inning of his first Double-A start this season, surrendering a triple to Tristan Peters that would later turn into a run on a groundout by Dru Baker. With the score 1-0 for Montgomery, Sean Hunley kept Mississippi in check with only two hits and two walks allowed over the first three innings.

The Braves would eventually break through in the fourth when Cade Bunnell fired a two-run home run past the right field wall. A pair of singles following the dinger opened the door for Landon Stephens and Cody Milligan to bring in two more runs, making the score 4-1 going into the bottom-frame.

The four-run frame ended the day for Hunley, finishing with three earned runs allowed off six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings pitched.

A pair of leadoff singles and a stolen base for Mason Auer put two runners in scoring position for the Biscuits, but a balk from Jose Montilla that was followed by an RBI-groundout from Evan Edwards cut the deficit down to a run. Peyton Williams then replaced Montilla and surrendered a two-run single to Tristan Peters not long after, putting Montgomery back in front 5-4.

With two outs and a runner on first during the fifth, Kenny Piper launched his third home run of the season and extended the lead to three runs. Edwards backed him up with a solo-shot of his own during the next at-bat as the Biscuits took an 8-4 lead.

Gionti Turner joined the home run party in the next inning with a solo-blast to left-center field, giving the second baseman his second of the season and making the score 9-4.

Luke Waddell brought in a run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly and another in the ninth on a groundout, but it would not be enough as the Butter and Blue took the series opener. John Doxakis (8-3) earned the win while Peyton Williams (0-1) took the loss.

Despite failing to record a hit tonight, Junior Caminero reached base on a walk and extended his hitting streak to 27 games. It is the second-longest active streak in the Southern League and is tied for the sixth-longest in Biscuits history.

Dru Baker is now tied for the longest active hitting streak in the league at eight games, which is four games shy of the season-long set by Tristan Peters earlier this month.

The Biscuits and Braves return on Wednesday, August 23 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Cole Wilcox (2-8) against Nolan Kingham (2-1) for Mississippi.

The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

