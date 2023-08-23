Governor Ivey to announce College Colors Day 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey and the Higher Education Partnership will announce this year’s College Colors Day.

The Higher Education Partnership announced in a media release that Gov. Ivey will declare College Colors Day on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the state capitol. Student leaders and mascots from all 14 of Alabama’s universities and colleges will join the Governor to recognize and promote the value of higher education.

On College Colors Day, Alabamians are encouraged to wear the school colors of their choice to promote the traditions and spirit of higher education.

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in the State Capitol’s Old House Chamber where the Governor will declare Friday, Sept. 1 as this year’s College Colors Day.

