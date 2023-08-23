Montgomery mayor, multiple City Council members reelected; counting continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “We’re baaack,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Tuesday night to roaring applause from those those at his campaign watch party as he accepted a second term in office.

Reed’s speech came just a few minutes after his strongest competitor, businessowner Barrett Gilbreath, called to concede the election.

Poll results shortly before 9 p.m. showed unofficial results indicating Reed with 57% of the vote to Gilbreath’s 39%, earning Montgomery’s first Black mayor a second term in city hall. Reed’s other competitors, Victorrus Felder and Marcus McNeal, pulled the remaining 5% of the votes.

Turnout was around 40,000 of the approximately 140,000 registered voters, or around 35%.

As for City Council seats, District 9 incumbent City Councilman Charles Jinright, who serves as the city council president, appears to have won reelection by just 133 votes. Provisional ballots must still be counted, however.

Incumbents Glen Pruitt (District 8), Cornelius “CC” Calhoun (District 5), and Marche’ Johnson (District 3), all won reelection.

District 4 appears to be heading for a runoff, but without the seat’s incumbent. Current Councilwoman Audrey Billups-Graham lost her seat. Kahlia Bell and Franetta DeLayne Riley will vie for it in the runoff on Oct. 3.

District 2 incumbent Brantley Lyons did not run again. Julie Turner Beard has won her seat.

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love says the runoff election will be on Oct. 3. Absentee voting for that runoff begins Sept. 5.

The voter registration deadline for the runoff is Sept. 18, the absentee application mail-in deadline is Sept. 26, the absentee application hand delivery deadline is Sept. 28, the absentee ballot hand deliver deadline is Oct. 2., and the absentee ballot mail-in deadline is at noon Ocrt. 3.

