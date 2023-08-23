The Oaks Classical Cottage School opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kindergartners all the way to seniors started class at The Oaks Classical Cottage School’s new Montgomery campus this week.

The newly opened school welcomed 52 students to its campus on Calhoun Road Tuesday. Students there will attend classes three days a week. The head of school, Claire Kennedy, says this gives the students a more flexible schedule.

“The students get all of their instruction here at school and then complete the balance of their work at home on Mondays and Fridays,” Kennedy said. “A three-day school allows a bit more flexibility in family schedule. It allows students to have more time at home with their parents. It also just allows for more parental involvement in their education.”

The school plans to expand by adding K4 and K3 classes next year.

