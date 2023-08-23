Advertise
Counting begins in Montgomery municipal election

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Polls have closed across Montgomery and election results are starting to come in for the 2023 Montgomery municipal election.

You can find election results from WSFA 12 News at wsfa.com/results.

WSFA 12 News will break into programming when speeches are given or when it appears a winner is imminent. You will be able to watch in the livestream above. When not in on-air coverage, you will see national news from Local News Live.

