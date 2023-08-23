Counting begins in Montgomery municipal election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Polls have closed across Montgomery and election results are starting to come in for the 2023 Montgomery municipal election.

You can find election results from WSFA 12 News at wsfa.com/results.

WSFA 12 News will break into programming when speeches are given or when it appears a winner is imminent. You will be able to watch in the livestream above. When not in on-air coverage, you will see national news from Local News Live.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.