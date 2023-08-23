Advertise
Report: Former Montgomery player turned Dallas Cowboy arrested

Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was was reportedly arrested over the weekend.
Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was was reportedly arrested over the weekend.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys who used to play high school football in Montgomery was arrested over the weekend, according to NFL.com.

Sam Williams was reportedly charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

NFL.com states the Cowboys are aware of the situation.

Williams was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft after playing college football at Ole Miss.

He played high school football for what used to be Lee High School in Montgomery. He returned to Alabama this summer to run a youth football camp for Marbury High School.

