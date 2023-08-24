Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Hospital Association expects more heat-related hospitalizations this week

Patients experiencing heat stroke, with high temperatures and no sweat, may need an ice bath,...
Patients experiencing heat stroke, with high temperatures and no sweat, may need an ice bath, while patients who are lightheaded and sweating profusely may need an IV.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Hospital Association is expecting the heat wave to send more people to the emergency room this week.

“It won’t, unfortunately, be surprising,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

“When you get these kinds of temperatures, especially with the heat index, and you couple that with it doesn’t cool off substantially at night, you set up the perfect conditions for either heat stress or heat stroke, heat exhaustion,” he said.

That is why Williamson said it is important for hospitals across the state to prepare.

Patients experiencing heat stroke, with high temperatures and no sweat, may need an ice bath. Patients who are lightheaded and sweating profusely may need an IV.

To perform treatments, hospitals need health care workers. Williamson said that could affect people’s wait times.

“Those who are in most immediate need of care are the ones who are going to be seen and provided care,” Williamson said.

While the weather is heating up, so is high school football season. Local players and fans will pack stadium stands this week, but Williamson said he does not want them to pack hospitals.

“Minimizing time in the sun, to the extent that you can, is critically important, but hydration is also critically important,” he said.

Williamson said alcohol could dehydrate you. He suggested drinking water before sporting events instead.

For spectators in the stands, the Alabama Hospital Association says light-colored clothes can help fans stay cool.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Latest News

A cannabis-focused conference is set to be in Birmingham this October.
Alabama medical cannabis conference set for October
The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging Alabamians to take steps to prevent mosquito...
ADPH: Protect yourself from mosquitoes this summer
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment
Researchers say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from...
Screen time linked to developmental delays in toddlers, new study finds