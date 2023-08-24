ASU receives grant to improve archival storage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has received a $100k grant for African-American museums.

Under the organization’s Museum Grants for African-American History and Culture (AAHC) program, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) has awarded ASU’s Levi’ Watkins Learning Center (LWLC) $100,000.

Raegan C. Stearns, ASU’s archivist and writer of the grant, says the money will be used to enhance, enrich, and expand the professional expertise of African-American museums.

“In particular, we will be able to store our two and three-dimensional artworks to meet professional standards while also increasing our art storage capacity to accommodate future donations of art,” Stearns said.

Dr. Janice Franklin, dean of the LWLC, elaborated that some of the funds will be used to purchase a compact shelving system for preserving the collections at ASU.

“We are appreciative to the IMLS for their funding which will allow us to implement a modern storage system that will expand our capacity to house our collections.”

“We are also appreciative to our archivist, Reagan Stearns,” Franklin continued, “for pursuing this grant opportunity...this is the third grant received this year at the LWLC as a result of the work of Stearns.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.