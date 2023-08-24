Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn Police search for suspect after two reports of inappropriate touching on Samford Ave.

Auburn Police Division
Auburn Police Division(Source: City of Auburn)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding two separate incidents of inappropriate physical contact on Samford Avenue.

Both incidents occurred on Aug. 23.

According to authorities, the first report was in the area of East Samford Avenue and Pinedale Drive when a female walking reported being groped by the suspect at approximately 10 a.m. Then at approximately 6 p.m., authorities received another report of a female pedestrian who was allegedly grabbed by a male suspect who came out from the bushes on Samford Avenue near Chewacla Drive and Hillcrest Drive.

According to officials, the suspect in the first incident closely matched the description in the second incident.

The suspect is pictured below.

Auburn Police search for suspect after two reports of inappropriate touching on Samford Ave.
Auburn Police search for suspect after two reports of inappropriate touching on Samford Ave.(Source: Auburn Police)

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at their non-emergency line at 334-501-3100 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County

Latest News

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump says he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m.
First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
DaQuisha Meshunda Frank
Woman charged with manslaughter after pedestrian struck, killed during 2022 UA freshman move-in day
A new report suggests that millions of people falsely tested negative for COVID-19 early in the...
Report: Many falsely tested negative for COVID-19 early in the pandemic and developed long COVID