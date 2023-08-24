Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury indicted Dothan homebuilder Ryan Kriser on 29 cases of Mortgage Fraud, with those indictments revealed publicly in court records this week.

Deputies charged Kriser and an associate in March after what they described as a year-long investigation that revealed falsified paperwork.

Kriser’s office manager, Shelley Brown, faces 57 felony counts of either mortgage fraud or forgery.

Watch: Full announcement of charges by Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Court records did not reveal Brown’s indictments as of Thursday morning, though it takes clerks several days to docket indictments.

After Kriser and Brown’s arrest, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigator Cpl. Brandon Barnes alleged the forged documents were part of the home loan closings including forged certificates of occupancy, termite bonds, and other required paperwork.

According to Barnes, no homeowner lost money in the scheme that involved Kriser Homes South, which closed last year, and Smart Homes of Wiregrass.

Kriser, represented by the Etheredge and Fowler law firm, has a tentative December trial date.

“We won’t comment on the case other than saying we look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Kriser,” Fowler earlier told News4.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.