Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36
(WTVY) - Windham Rotunda, a former Troy Trojan football player known to many as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, has unexpectedly died. The news was confirmed through a post from WWE CCO Triple H son-in-law of founder, Vince McMahon.
While details are limited at this time, we know Rotunda had been battling an illness.
Rotunda, who was a former player on the Troy Trojans football team during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, is the son of Mike Rotunda, also known as former WWE/F superstar Irwin. R Schyster, and is also the brother of Taylor Michael Rotunda, also known as former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.
We’ll update you as we learn more information.
