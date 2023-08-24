Advertise
Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36

Windham Rotunda dead ay 36
Windham Rotunda dead ay 36(WWE)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WTVY) - Windham Rotunda, a former Troy Trojan football player known to many as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, has unexpectedly died. The news was confirmed through a post from WWE CCO Triple H son-in-law of founder, Vince McMahon.

While details are limited at this time, we know Rotunda had been battling an illness.

Rotunda, who was a former player on the Troy Trojans football team during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, is the son of Mike Rotunda, also known as former WWE/F superstar Irwin. R Schyster, and is also the brother of Taylor Michael Rotunda, also known as former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.

We’ll update you as we learn more information.

