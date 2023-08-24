Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Judge to schedule trial for Birmingham electronic bingo cases

Jefferson County could soon have some resolution involving six closed electronic bingo...
Jefferson County could soon have some resolution involving six closed electronic bingo businesses that were shuttered by the Attorney General’s Office in April 2023.(Canva)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County could soon have some resolution involving six Birmingham electronic bingo businesses that were shuttered by the Attorney General’s Office in April 2023.

The AG’s office alleged the businesses were operating illegal slot machines. Prosecutors were granted temporary restraining orders, or TROs, to close the businesses while the court determined whether they were legal operations.

During a status hearing on Wednesday, Presiding Jefferson County Circuit Judge Elizabeth French heard arguments from the state and defendants on how to move the cases forward as the TRO was scheduled to expire. Late Wednesday, French entered an order extending the TRO.

Generally, the court would hear arguments earlier in the case to determine if a preliminary injunction should be issued. Attorneys for some of the defendants expressed concern about calling witnesses for a hearing, stating their clients would invoke their fifth amendment right to avoid testifying, citing criminal charges could be forthcoming.

Instead, the judge elected to schedule a trial to hear evidence on the legality of these bingo operations to determine whether a permanent injunction should be issued to close the businesses for good.

It’s important to note that eight bingo cases have been transferred to the Bessemer court circuit. Those cases are currently being reviewed by the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals over jurisdictional concerns.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County

Latest News

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
UPDATES: Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday
First day of classes at the University of Alabama
First day at UA brings freshman jitters and scorching heat
First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
9th annual FCS Kickoff game: Mercer vs. North Alabama
Morning Smile: Prattville community rallies to help 5-year-old with disabilities