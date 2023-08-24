Judge to schedule trial for Birmingham electronic bingo cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County could soon have some resolution involving six Birmingham electronic bingo businesses that were shuttered by the Attorney General’s Office in April 2023.

The AG’s office alleged the businesses were operating illegal slot machines. Prosecutors were granted temporary restraining orders, or TROs, to close the businesses while the court determined whether they were legal operations.

During a status hearing on Wednesday, Presiding Jefferson County Circuit Judge Elizabeth French heard arguments from the state and defendants on how to move the cases forward as the TRO was scheduled to expire. Late Wednesday, French entered an order extending the TRO.

Generally, the court would hear arguments earlier in the case to determine if a preliminary injunction should be issued. Attorneys for some of the defendants expressed concern about calling witnesses for a hearing, stating their clients would invoke their fifth amendment right to avoid testifying, citing criminal charges could be forthcoming.

Instead, the judge elected to schedule a trial to hear evidence on the legality of these bingo operations to determine whether a permanent injunction should be issued to close the businesses for good.

It’s important to note that eight bingo cases have been transferred to the Bessemer court circuit. Those cases are currently being reviewed by the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals over jurisdictional concerns.

