Montgomery college football teams look ahead to season, enhancing the gameday experience

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Excitement around the football season is ramping up. College football teams in Montgomery are preparing to hit the gridiron. And work is being done to enhance the game day experience.

“It’s been very exciting to just be back out here and doing what we love to do,” said Mike Turk.

The Huntingdon Hawks kick off their football season in less than two weeks. Head Coach Mike Turk believes a big key to success is preparation.

“There’s only one way to condition yourself to play a football game, and that’s play football and practice football,” said Turk.

This is a special season for Turk as he enters his 20th season with the Hawks.

“This is home. I grew up here,” said Turk.

Turk says one of the highlights of each game is seeing the stands packed with fans.

“We don’t go anywhere where the game, the atmosphere, is better than here. Our community has a lot to do with that,” said Turk.

“You don’t want to buy a ticket to the game and just come sit in the stands. You want to be engaged,” said Jason Cable.

Over at Alabama State University, they are ramping up efforts to enhance the gameday experience.

With five home games this season, fans will notice brand new video boards.

Another thing Cable says is new this year is ASU’s partnership with FanX.

“FanX will be bringing to our fans, a number of engagement opportunities throughout the game as we utilize the new video boards,” said Cable.

Alabama State’s home opener is the Labor Day Classic against Southern University.

Huntingdon kicks off their season on Sept. 2.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.