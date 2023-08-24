Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police searching for person who killed man found in vehicle fire

The Montgomery Police Department is trying to find out who killed Joseph Turner.
The Montgomery Police Department is trying to find out who killed Joseph Turner.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is offering a reward for anyone who has information about a homicide case from earlier this month.

Police are trying to find out who killed 38-year-old Joseph Turner. Police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers say Turner’s body was found in a burned vehicle in the area of Interstate 85 and Taylor Road on Aug. 17.

Investigators say an autopsy revealed Turner had been fatally shot prior to the vehicle fire.

CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the identification of a suspect. If you have any information, please call the police department at 334-625-2651. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867. You can also download the P3-tips app.

Calls made to CrimeStoppers can be anonymous.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was was reportedly arrested over the weekend.
Report: Former Montgomery player turned Dallas Cowboy arrested
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside

Latest News

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump heading to Atlanta, predicts 7:30 p.m. arrest
Auburn Police Division
Auburn Police search for suspect after two reports of inappropriate touching on Samford Ave.
First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
DaQuisha Meshunda Frank
Woman charged with manslaughter after pedestrian struck, killed during 2022 UA freshman move-in day