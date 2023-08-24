Montgomery police searching for person who killed man found in vehicle fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is offering a reward for anyone who has information about a homicide case from earlier this month.

Police are trying to find out who killed 38-year-old Joseph Turner. Police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers say Turner’s body was found in a burned vehicle in the area of Interstate 85 and Taylor Road on Aug. 17.

Investigators say an autopsy revealed Turner had been fatally shot prior to the vehicle fire.

CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the identification of a suspect. If you have any information, please call the police department at 334-625-2651. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867. You can also download the P3-tips app.

Calls made to CrimeStoppers can be anonymous.

