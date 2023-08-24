Organization supporting Black-owned businesses relocates to Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Business League is setting up shop in Tuskegee as they work to support Black-owned businesses across the country.

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday to mark a new chapter for the organization. It is relocating its national headquarters from Washington D.C. to the Tuskegee History Center.

Founded by Booker T. Washington on Aug. 23, 1900, the National Business League is the first and largest organization for Black businesses in the country. It offers initiatives, resources and services to support entrepreneurs.

“Booker T. had it right because we would not be here today celebrating 123 years of legacy on Black business, economic empowerment and independence,” said National Business League CEO and President Ken Harris.

Harris said they are excited to return and immerse themselves into the community.

“The university is central to our core mission. And we have to make sure that our institutions are connected to our organizational institutions, which is critical,” said Harris. “This is our opportunity in partnership with the historic Black towns and settlements to rebuild.”

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood welcomed the organization to the city.

“It’s a powerful statement. Something major was done back then to bring the National Business League together to support African Americans and those who were trying to take care of business. It continues today,” Haygood said.

