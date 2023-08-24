Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Organization supporting Black-owned businesses relocates to Tuskegee

The National Business League is setting up shop in Tuskegee as they work to support Black-owned businesses across the country.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Business League is setting up shop in Tuskegee as they work to support Black-owned businesses across the country.

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday to mark a new chapter for the organization. It is relocating its national headquarters from Washington D.C. to the Tuskegee History Center.

Founded by Booker T. Washington on Aug. 23, 1900, the National Business League is the first and largest organization for Black businesses in the country. It offers initiatives, resources and services to support entrepreneurs.

“Booker T. had it right because we would not be here today celebrating 123 years of legacy on Black business, economic empowerment and independence,” said National Business League CEO and President Ken Harris.

Harris said they are excited to return and immerse themselves into the community.

“The university is central to our core mission. And we have to make sure that our institutions are connected to our organizational institutions, which is critical,” said Harris. “This is our opportunity in partnership with the historic Black towns and settlements to rebuild.”

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood welcomed the organization to the city.

“It’s a powerful statement. Something major was done back then to bring the National Business League together to support African Americans and those who were trying to take care of business. It continues today,” Haygood said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along...
2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Latest News

Jason Jones has been a fan of the Trojans for years. Now through his business, Jones Medical...
Troy medical supplier gives CPAPs to Trojan football players with sleep apnea
Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was was reportedly arrested over the weekend.
Report: Former Montgomery player turned Dallas Cowboy arrested
Students started class at The Oaks Classical Cottage School’s new Montgomery campus.
The Oaks Classical Cottage School opens in Montgomery
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed will serve another term, but the election cycle is still in...
Montgomery City Council District 4 race headed to a runoff