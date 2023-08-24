Parents, students calling for increased security measures following A&M shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Tuesday afternoon’s shooting on Alabama A&M’s campus shooting sparked major concerns with parents and students when it comes to university safety. With it being so early in the school year, students and parents are now calling on University leaders to increase security measures.

One parent’s reaction was simple when she recieved news of the campus shooting.

“My heart dropped,” said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous. She lives 8 hours away from her son, who is a sophomore at A&M.

She said she felt helpless and is now calling on University leaders to increase campus security moving forward.

“They need to tighten security, they need to try and do some metal detectors,” The parent said. ”I don’t know because why would you be on the campus with that with everything that’s going on in this day in age? Just pray for everyone in that situation.”

Alabama A&M Junior Madison Thomas echoed that same feeling.

“I just pray we can get metal detectors or something just to cover us because we’re young at the end of the day, we’re like hours away from home,” Thomas said. “Our parents should not be calling us and making sure that we’re okay.

“They send us to school to learn, not to get shot.”

The shooting stemmed from a fight inside the cafeteria. Police tol WAFF 48 News that the two individuals then left, got their guns and began shooting at each other.

23-year-old Willie Brandon Nance was released from the hospital Wednesday morning and booked into the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Another student is still in the hospital recovering but when they are released they will also be booked.

A&M President Daniel Wims released a statement in response to the shooting:

The safety and well-being of our students and campus community will always be our top priority. We deeply regret the distress caused by the unfortunate incident on our campus yesterday and want to assure you that we are taking every measure to maintain the ongoing safety and security of our campus.

