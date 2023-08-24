Selma High School marching band keeping cool during rehearsals

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Triple-digit temperatures have marching bands taking precautions as they prepare for their first performances of the season.

Selma High School’s Band of Blue has been holding band rehearsals later in the day when the sun is setting ahead of its first performance on Thursday in Montgomery.

“Our practice field is behind in middle of the school, so the sun sets behind in front of the school, so the school blocks it as soon as 6 o’clock comes,” said band director D’Ante Wright.

Wright said his band members are conditioned for the heat, but he makes sure they are staying hydrated and taking breaks constantly.

The band will not be wearing its traditional uniforms for the first game, but they will have on matching shirts and shorts.

Wright mentioned the game being moved to 8 p.m. Thursday will be helpful in keeping marchers cool, but said they are “definitely going to break a sweat” from their performances.

Tickets for the Selma Saints game against the Beauregard Hornets are available here.

The game will also be available on livestream.

