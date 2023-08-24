Tips to keep your air conditioner running smoothly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kerry Adkins, owner of On Time Service, says an AC unit takes the hot air from outside and puts it through a cooling system, taking the heat and making cold air flow through your home. He recommends getting it checked by a professional.

“At least once a year. Have a professional come in and do that,” adds Adkins. “They can check everything they need to check. Make sure that the system is operating the way it should be. A lot of times, we can find small things before they become big things.”

You should also be checking your air ducts; Adkins says to make sure they are correctly installed and well-maintained.

“If your ductwork is in the attic, well, it’s a 100 whatever outside, it is probably 140 something in your attic. If there are holes in the ductwork, it’s not blowing cold air out. It’s sucking air in,” says Adkins. “You’ve got that conditioned air, and you’re mixing 140 to 145-degree air with it, and what comes out of your vent is not going to feel very cold.”

Adkins adds to ensure you’re changing your AC filters as needed and keeping the area neat and clear of objects.

“It needs good airflow around it to work efficiently,” says Adkins. “If weeds or anything has grown around it, cut all that stuff back. Make sure it’s not leaves or debris or anything like that around it. Make sure it’s got good air around it to circulate air. Make sure it’s not anything on top of it that is low enough and would interfere with it discharging air.”

Most cooling systems give about a 20-degree difference in the temperature outside. This is why Adkins does not recommend turning the unit off when you leave your house because when you come back, it will have to run a lot longer and harder to cool your home.

