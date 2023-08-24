WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old Dothan girl faces a Capital Murder charge related to the death of a newborn child.

Dothan Police are expected to make a formal announcement tonight. made the formal announcement Thursday night during a press conference with Chief Will Benny, who detailed the disturbing details of the case.

News4 will update with additional information shortly.

THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE CAN BE VIEWED IN THE VIDEO ABOVE THIS STORY

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.