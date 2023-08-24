Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WATCH: Mother charged in death of newborn

Dothan Police Department
Dothan Police Department(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old Dothan girl faces a Capital Murder charge related to the death of a newborn child.

Dothan Police are expected to make a formal announcement tonight. made the formal announcement Thursday night during a press conference with Chief Will Benny, who detailed the disturbing details of the case.

News4 will update with additional information shortly.

THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE CAN BE VIEWED IN THE VIDEO ABOVE THIS STORY

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won reelection on Aug. 22, 2023.
‘We’re baaaack’: Montgomery mayor declares during reelection speech
Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was was reportedly arrested over the weekend.
Report: Former Montgomery player turned Dallas Cowboy arrested
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Montgomery police officer
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date
Deandre Lucas is charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery 19-year-old accused of shooting at vehicle with 5 people inside

Latest News

Donald Trump mugshot
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump departs Atlanta | Booking photo released
Much of the Central U.S. is experiencing drought conditions.
The impacts of the current Alabama heatwave
First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
College football teams in Montgomery are preparing to hit the gridiron and work is being done...
Montgomery college football teams look ahead to season, enhancing the gameday experience