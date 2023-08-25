Advertise
Alabama service dogs training indoors to avoid extreme heat

These service dogs are learning their skills indoors.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - High temperatures are keeping service dogs indoors for their training sessions.

Service Dogs Alabama has faced challenges with getting its dogs outside to learn how to help their recipients in public.

“We are unable to walk the dogs outside after about 8 a.m. due to the heat,” said the organization’s outreach director, Caroline Sease.

The dogs are trained inside a facility in Hope Hull that is heated and air-conditioned courtesy of Hans Heating and Air.

“These dogs have to be trained in optimal conditions,” said Hans Heating and Air Vice President James Holland. “And so when it’s 100 degrees outside, when we struggle, the dogs struggle as well.”

Sease mentioned she brings in volunteers and uses astroturf to mimic a public setting so the dogs can learn the different things they could see, hear or feel.

The dogs will get to go out in public once weather conditions average at 85 degrees or lower.

