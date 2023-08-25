Alabama Supreme Court lifts injunction blocking construction of Gulf Shores bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Alabama Transportation Director John Cooper is immune from a lawsuit that challenged a bridge the state wants to build over the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Baldwin County Bridge Co. which operates the toll bridge connecting the Foley Beach Express to Pleasure Island, argues Cooper pushed the new bridge as part of a vendetta to bankrupt the private business.

A Montgomery County judge blocked construction in a scathing ruling. Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court lifts that injunction. The justices ruled that state officials acting in their official capacities are immune from lawsuits.

“Accordingly, the trial court has no subject-matter jurisdiction over that claim and the preliminary injunction must be reversed,” Justice Jay Mitchell wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling clears the way for construction to begin.

“This is an important victory for Alabama’s coastal residents and millions of visitors to our state,” the department said in a statement. “The need for a new, free bridge is obvious. Not a single justice on the Supreme Court voted to uphold the injunction. The Supreme Court’s decision means construction can restart and this project that will help relieve traffic congestion and provide an additional evacuation route. Construction can move forward in the coming weeks.”

The saga dates to 2011 when Cooper, after becoming director of ALDOT, approached the Baldwin County Bridge Co. about buying the toll bridge and turning it into a free route. He maintained his motivation was to reduce congestion along the Holmes Bridge on Alabama 59 into Gulf Shores.

The company alleges that Cooper’s real motivation was opposition to the deal ALDOT struck in 1996 to build the toll bridge as part of a public-private partnership.

Cooper continued to simultaneously negotiate with company while making plans for a state-owned bridge several miles away in Gulf Shores. The state signed a contract with Scott Bridge in October of last year for construction of that bridge.

Updated at 12:11 p.m. with reaction from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

