Alabama’s red snapper season closes Sept. 4

(Hal Scheurich)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that the 2023 private angler red snapper fishing season will close at 11:59 pm on Monday, Sept. 4.

Alabama’s 2023 federal allocation of red snapper is 591,185 pounds and it is anticipated the quota will be caught at the time of the announced season end date.

“Weather is generally the primary factor in the duration of the red snapper season in Alabama,” said Scott Bannon, MRD director, for a news release. “Other than multiple days of excessive heat, the weather was very favorable for offshore fishing this year. Having a red snapper season that runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend is much better than the three, seven and nine-day seasons we had prior to states having the opportunity to manage their quotas. We thank anglers for continuing to report their red snapper, greater amberjack and triggerfish catches through Snapper Check. It’s an important tool that helps provide increased access to these fisheries.” 

The MRD anticipates an increase to the Alabama quota for the 2024 season based on a rule to be approved by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce in late 2023. 

“It has been a good, long red snapper season in Alabama this year,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR commissioner. “Under state management, we were able to have red snapper season open during the prime months for offshore fishing.  It was exciting to see anglers steadily reeling in red snapper throughout the summer. ADCNR will continue working to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the incredible red snapper fishery off the coast of Alabama.”

Red snapper landing information from the 2021-2023 seasons is available at www.outdooralabama.com/2023-red-snapper-landings-summary.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

