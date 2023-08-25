Biscuits walk off M-Braves, 9-8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mississippi Braves (51-64) were one out away from claiming their second victory of the series, but Erik Ostberg would fire a grand slam to right-center field and lift the Biscuits (62-55) to a 9-8 victory on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The top of the first was not friendly for Logan Workman, as a three-run home run from Jesse Franklin V and an RBI-double for Bryson Horne gave the Braves an early lead. Mason Auer responded by bringing in Tristan Peters with a single to make the score 4-1.

The action continued in the second when Luke Waddell doubled on a groundball to right field, bringing in Cody Milligan to score. Tristan Peters responded in the bottom-frame with a fly ball to right field that brought in Alexander Ovalles to keep the deficit at three runs.

Ovalles is making his first appearance since being activated from the injured list, where he was placed all the way back on May 14.

The fourth inning saw Waddell bring in two more runs after lining a double to right field. Workman would be relieved later in the inning, finishing the night with six earned runs allowed off nine hits while recording six strikeouts over 3.2 innings pitched.

The action picked up again during the seventh when Junior Caminero tripled to left field, bringing in Peters and Jalen Battles to make the score 6-4. The infielder reached base for the 29th-consecutive game, tying Patrick Leonard for the fifth-longest streak in Biscuits history.

Horne and Brandon Parker brought in two more runs on a pair of singles in the eighth as the Braves took an 8-4 lead going into the final inning. Tanner Murray recorded an RBI to cut the deficit back to three runs, but the chances of victory looked bleak with two outs in the inning.

Ty Tice (0-2) loaded the bases with Erik Ostberg stepping up to the plate, where the catcher would smash a walk-off grand slam to right-center field and lift the Biscuits over the Braves, 9-8. It was the eighth grand slam of the season, breaking a team record previously set in 2011.

Chris Gau (3-1) earned the win while Tice took the loss as the Butter and Blue moved back ahead in the series.

The Biscuits and Braves return on Friday, August 25 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The game will include a Clear Bag Giveaway and features a pitching matchup of Mason Montgomery (5-4) against Luis De Avila (6-8) for Mississippi.

The series will include Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

