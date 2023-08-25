Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama investing in treatment research

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Breast cancer is the second deadliest cancer in females in the United States. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data, it’s the number one form of cancer women are being diagnosed with.

One Alabama foundation is trying to make a change in the fight for a cure by investing in new ideas.

Since 1995, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has been trying to find a cure for women everywhere.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed and one in 1,000 men, and research saves lives, and so that’s why it matters,” said Beth Davis, president of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

That’s why the foundation is searching for the latest ideas to fund future research.

Last year, the foundation funded 24 projects, donating over $1.2 million. This year, they want to continue the progress.

“We know that research saves lives, so we’re doing the balance of fundraising, as well as fund awarding to invest in research because research leads to new drugs, new discoveries, new developments,” said Davis.

Davis said the foundation is looking at around 30 research proposals. Each are evaluated by professionals and experts in the field.

The foundation has backed research revolving around hereditary breast cancer to the effects of obesity and diabetes on cancer.

The foundation will be accepting proposals until Oct. 2.

Beth Davis, President and CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, joins us to discuss the significance and impact of their work in Alabama

