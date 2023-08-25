Advertise
Changes to AL notary commission process take effect September 1

There are more requirements to become a notary, but more money can also be earned. Legal experts say it’s not only an added layer of protection for Alabama’s notaries, but for anyone who uses them.
Changes to Alabama notary laws
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some big changes are on the way for notaries in Alabama when the Alabama notary accountability act goes into effect in September.

The process to become an official notary now has a few more requirements, and many veteran notaries want to make sure current notaries aren’t caught off guard.

“It used to be $5 per notary, now we get $10,” says Melissa Watts, who has been a notary for several years.

Watts is the co-founder of Notary Know How, is making stops across the state educating others on the changes to the profession that go into effect September 1.

“You need to be going online now and applying for that because you have to apply, get a bond, then you have to do a training program then you have to take all that back to the courthouse. So it’s a much longer process than it ever has been,” says Watts.

The process will now take as long as two weeks, requires training, and ups the amount of bond a notary must buy. Watts says its important others know what to expect.

“If you’re notary commission expires and you have not yet received your approval in the mail, then there’s a lag time there where you will not be able to perform any notarial act,” Watts says.

If you practice without going through the process, you could face criminal, possibly even felony charges.

“Impersonating a notary when you’re not actually a notary, so that’s any sort of signing of documents as a notary if you don’t actually have a stamp you’re not approved by the probate court. If you haven’t paid your fees, anything along those lines,” says Darius Crayton, an attorney with Farris, Riley & Pitt. “You could be charged with some sort of theft because what you’re doing when you’re paid to be a notary is you’re stealing money from individuals. People that do pay for.”

Crayton says These new revisions protect not just notaries, but anyone who uses them as well.

“The people who are having things notarized, it protects them as well. If their notary has gone through these classes if their notary has filed with the probate court and paid all their fees then they know this notary is up to the par and there’s not going to be any problems down the line,” says Crayton.

Notary Know how is hosting several free events to educate notaries across the state. You can find a list of locations and dates here.

