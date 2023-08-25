Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Opelika vs. Thompson
  • Wetumpka vs. BRHS
  • Pike County vs. CHHS
  • Trinity vs. BTW-Tuskegee
  • MA vs. St. James
  • Billingsley vs. PCA
  • Providence Christian vs. Highland Home
  • Luverne vs. Brantley
  • RC Hatch vs. Autaugaville
  • Edgewood vs. Autauga Academy
  • Fort Dale vs. Hooper

