Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

Opelika vs. Thompson

Wetumpka vs. BRHS

Pike County vs. CHHS

Trinity vs. BTW-Tuskegee

MA vs. St. James

Billingsley vs. PCA

Providence Christian vs. Highland Home

Luverne vs. Brantley

RC Hatch vs. Autaugaville

Edgewood vs. Autauga Academy

Fort Dale vs. Hooper

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.