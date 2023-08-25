Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games:
- Tallassee 14 vs. Reeltown 41 [Watch highlights]
- Andalusia 42 vs. Opp 8 [Watch highlights]
- Beauregard 29 vs. Selma 6 [Watch highlights]
- Carroll 14 vs. Dothan 59 [Watch highlights]
Friday night games:
- Opelika vs. Thompson
- Wetumpka vs. BRHS
- Pike County vs. CHHS
- Trinity vs. BTW-Tuskegee
- MA vs. St. James
- Billingsley vs. PCA
- Providence Christian vs. Highland Home
- Luverne vs. Brantley
- RC Hatch vs. Autaugaville
- Edgewood vs. Autauga Academy
- Fort Dale vs. Hooper
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.